Fallout Of Arise TV Debate : Apologise To Me...Dino Tells Peter Obi

The Spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation Mr Dino Melaye has asked for an apology from the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi

Melaye in a short video released online today stated that he was verbally attacked by Mr Obi during the Town Hall meeting with Presidential candidates of four political parties organized by Arise TV in Abuja on Sunday

According to him the unwarranted attack by Obi only portray him as being intolerant and not fit to be a leader

Obi had cautioned Dino Melaye to stop harassing and mentioning his name during the debate

