Lagos Doctor, Olaleye Arraigned In Court For Allegedly Raping 15 Year Old Niece

Femi Olaleye, managing director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation who was accused of raping his wife’s 15-year-old niece, has been remanded in Ikoyi prison pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.





Olaleye who was arraigned before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court by the Lagos state government on Wednesday, November 30, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of defilement of a child and sexual assault by penetration.





He was granted a bail of N50m with two sureties in like sum afterward.





