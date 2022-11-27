27-year-old Yahoo Boy Arrested For Allegedly Beating Girlfriend To Death In Ogun

Published:

A 27-year-old suspected Yahoo boy, Obeta John, was on Tuesday, November 29th, arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command for allegedly k!lling his girlfriend, one Idowu Buhari, an HND1 Mass Communication student of Gateway polytechnic Saapade.





The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received at Ode -Remo divisional headquarters, that the suspect, who resides at No 3, Mojubade compound, Eredu Ishara, locked himself and his girlfriend inside his room and had started beating the girl and hitting her head against the wall, and all efforts made to persuade him to open the door proved abortive.





''Upon the distress call, the DPO Ode-remo division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi quickly led his men to the scene where they met the victim in the pool of her blood after forcing the door opened.





The victim was quickly rushed to State Hospital Ishara,but was pronounced d€ad by doctor on duty. ''A statement from Oyeyemi reads





He said the suspect who is an indigine of Enugu state was promptly arrested and taken to custody.





''On interrogation, the suspect, Obeta John, informed the police that he is an internet fraudster, and that certain amount of money from one of his clients was paid into the account of his deceased girlfriend which she refused to relinquish to him.





He stated further that it was the argument over the said money that led to scuffle between them which eventually led to the d€ath of the girl. ''the statement further read





Abimbola added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.





