Lady , Teenage Accomplice Arrested For Robbery Using Toy Guns In Ogun State

A 29-year-old lady, Chioma Okafor, was on Friday, November 25th, arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command while allegedly carrying out a r%bbery operation with a 19-year-old man, Nweke Joshua.





It is reported it happened at Adesan area of Mowe. According to a press release by spokesperson of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Mowe divisional headquarters at about 9:30 pm, that armed robbers had invaded a provisional store, owned by one Johnson Nwokoro at Safari Junction Adesan and dispossessing the owner of the day's sales.





Following the report, police operatives quickly moved to the scene of the crime where the two suspects were arrested. When they were searched, it was discovered that they came to r%b the shop with toy g¥ns which looked perfectly like original pistols.





During interrogation, Nweke Joshua, informed the police that it was Chioma Okafor who came with the idea of carrying out the r%bbery operation in order for them to have some money. He stated further that it was Chioma who bought the two toy g¥ns and gave him one to use for the operation.





Oyeyemi added that the suspects went to the shop and pretended like customers, but they suddenly brought out g¥ns and ordered the shop owner to hand over all money in his possession to them. He said luck ran out of them when police and so safe corps men arrived at the scene before they could escape.

