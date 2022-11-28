Aisha Yesufu Knocks Aisha Buhari Over Twitter User’s Arrest By DSS

Published:

Social activist, Aisha Yesufu, has slammed Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for allegedly ordering the arrest and detention of Aminu Muhammed over an alleged defamatory social media post.





Muhammed, who is a final-year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, had in June tweeted in Hausa “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi” loosely translated as “the mother has gotten fatter by eating masses’ money.”





As gathered, Aminu had tweeted to express displeasure over the then prolonged strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities as a result of the failure of the Federal Government to honour its agreement with the union.





It was further gathered that 23-year-old Muhammed was picked up by officers of the Department of State Services on November 8 on campus and was reportedly beaten up following his arrest at about 12:00 noon.





Yesufu, who who took to her YouTube channel on Sunday, commented on the development, describing Muhammed’s arrest as unconstitutional and outrageous.





The #BringBackOurGirls co-convener said the President, major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), regime had led 133 million Nigerians to poverty.





“Aisha Buhari should be ashamed of herself. This is so unlawful. Her husband has thrown 63% of Nigerians into multidimensional poverty. Haven’t they grown fat over the sweat of Nigerians? They have been thrown into multidimensional wealth. Who is she to arrest people for telling her to have eaten the riches of the poor?





“If she is this powerful, why wouldn’t she use her power to rescue Nigerians in captivity? A number of girls taken away from Federal Government College Yawuri over a year now. You throw people into poverty. Nigerians aren’t secure. Yet you use your little nonsensical power to arrest somebody.





“You should have told your husband not to be contesting. You voted for the abysmal failure that’s Nigerian President and yet you’re saying people shouldn’t talk. You oppress people because you have the power. But I don’t blame, I blame Nigerians,” Yesufu lashed out at the First Lady.





The DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, had yet to respond to texts and call put across to his phone line by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.

