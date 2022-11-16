I'll Hand Over To Whoever Wins 2023 Presidential Election...Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has promisesd that no winner in the forthcoming 2023 elections would be denied his or her mandate.





Buhari made the promise on Tuesday at the palace of the Gbong Gwom of Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba.





Buhari reiterated his commitment to ensuring that every vote counted, while urging party members to march to deliver the APC candidates now that the party had decided.





According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, said, “No election winner will be denied his mandate, irrespective of the party to which they belonged.”





Shehu said the President was responding to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Director-General and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who announced the intention to recreate the 1993 Moshood Abiola’s historic victory in 2023, in a campaign that took off in the same city 30 years ago.





Buhari was accompanied to the monarch’s palace in the company of the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima; Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, and the host governor, Lalong, among others.





Others included the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal; Ben Ayade (Cross River), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Mai Buni (Yobe), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).





Also at the palace were former Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, former Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Borno State, Modu Ali-Sheriff, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

