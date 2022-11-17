I Don't Know Why Some People Feel Offended When I Tell Them To “vote wisely ..Skit Actor Mr Macaroni

Published:

Popular skit maker and actor Adebowale Adedayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has questioned some Nigerians who get triggered whenever he asked them to vote wisely.





Mr Macaroni on his Twitter page said, while everyone is allowed to support and cast their vote for any politician of their choice, everyone should exercise good judgement when doing so.





A Tinubu supporter confronted Mr. Macaroni and called him out for backing Peter Obi, which prompted him to tweet:





“I have always said that everyone is free to love, support and vote for any political candidate of their choice. I have never asked anyone not to vote for any political candidate. All I keep saying is Vote Wisely. Why does “vote wisely” trigger some people?”





Recall that Mr. Macaroni had in a tweet declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.





