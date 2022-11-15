Governor Emmanuel Felicitates Senator Gabriel Suswan at 58,

Published:

AKwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has felicitated H.E., Distinguished Senator Gabriel Suswan on the occasion of his 58th Birthday.





Distinguished Senator Suswan, it would be recalled, served as the Chairman of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Campaign Council.





In a Birthday goodwill message released on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Media, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel thanked “ God for the impactful life of selfless service you have led; the great strides you recorded in Benue State as Governor and the profoundly significant contributions you are making as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





It is heartwarming that you achieved all these, within a relatively young age of 58.





As you mark your 58th Birthday today, I pray the Almighty God to continue to bless your with good health and sound mind. Happy Birthday once again, my Distinguished”!

Share This