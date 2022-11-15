2023 : I believe Peter Obi Is Our Best Candidate...Charles Soludo's Son

Published:

Ozonna, the son of the Anambra State governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has said he has nothing to do with his father’s comments regarding the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.





Soludo, had in recent days bashed Obi’s governance records in Anambra State and even dismissed his chances of pulling an upset in the 2023 presidential poll.





Following the comments by his father, Ozonna has been dragged by some social media users into the fray and he responded.

Ozonna, who is a musician said,

“I would appreciate not being dragged into this. I am not an extension of anybody, I have my own opinions and have always said I think Peter is the best candidate. All this has nothing to do with me.”





