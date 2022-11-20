Gov Okowa Is " Judas Iscariot " Omo Agege Says At Tinubu's Campaign In Delta

Published:

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu was in Warri Delta State to campaign for next year’s election, saying the ruling party comes with prosperity for the state and the country.

Tinubu spoke on Saturday during the flag-off of the APC campaign in the oil-rich State.

“Go to Lagos State and see development and records of beautiful people. Hope is here, development is here, progress is here, Omo-Agege is here and prosperity is here,” the former Lagos State governor added.

“I will fullfil my promises to you. You are the future of this country. Your dreams will be realised for a stable and united Nigeria,” he told the gathering at the Warri Township Stadium.

He accused the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of underdeveloping Delta State, claiming that the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar fought former President Olusegun Obasanjo while the Adamawa-born politician was a vice president.

“When Atiku was there, he was fighting his boss in public. They were telling us how they spent money to buy cars for their girlfriends. Do they have shame? Will you vote for them again?” he asked.

“Our rivals do not have shame as they are fighting in public. How can they think of good governance?”

The PDP has produced all governors in Delta State since the return of democracy in 1999. Twitter@Tinubu is a former Lagos State governor. Twitter@AdeBashh

Tinubu was not the only person who spoke at the event. The party’s governorship flagbearer in the state Ovie Omo-Agege also accused the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, of betraying Southern Nigeria by accepting to be the running mate.

According to the Deputy Senate President, a southerner should succeed Katsina-born President Muhammadu Buhari after his eight-year tenure in May.

He claimed Okowa is a “replica of Judas Iscariot today” and “should step down immediately from the ticket of Atiku Abubakar”.

Several chieftains of the APC attended the event in the oil-rich city. Some of them include the party’s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima; Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State; the Deputy National Chairman of the party (South), Emma Eneukwu and a former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole among others

Share This