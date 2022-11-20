Gov Dapo Abiodun Pledges Support For Ingenious Textile Industry At Daar Communications Adire Fair

Published:

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has pledged to continue to provide all necessary conducive environment for the textile industry in the State

The governor made the pledge on Saturday at the official opening of Daar Communications Adire Fair In Lagos

Represented by the State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture Hon Adijat Adeleye

Governor Abiodun commended the organizers of the fair for deeming it fit to showcase Adire clothings as a means of sustaining Nigeria's culture





In his own remarks at the event, the Managing Director Radio Services of Daar Communications ( owners of Raypower FM and Faaji FM) Dr Ambrose Somide said the fair is part of the event lineup to mark the 10th Anniversary celebration of Faaji FM which holds on 1st December 2022

The one week exhibition which attracted several adire weavers from most part of South West of Nigeria according to the organizers will become an annual event

The ceremony was chaired by Mrs Moji Dokpesi a pioneer Director of the Company





