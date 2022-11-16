Continue From Where I Stopped ...Peter Obi Tells Charles Soludo

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged the the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to do better than he did while he governed the state.





Obi said this on Tuesday at the 2022 Lagos Business School Alumni Conference, while reacting to some of the bashing he has been receiving from the current Anambra governor in recent days.





The LP candidate said, “He (Soludo) remains my brother. For other things (that) I did not succeed, God has given him the opportunity to succeed. For me, you don't finish governance. You stop where you stop and other people continue from there. He is the Governor of my state, he is my senior brother and he is even more intelligent than me because he is a professor and I am a trader.





“So he knows more, so he should be able to do things better than I am doing it. I have done my little own as a trader, now the professor is there, he should be able to do his own as a professor. The schools I didn't roof, he will roof them, another person will do his own too.”





Last Thursday, Soludo had said that the investments of Obi in Anambra State are now “worth next to nothing” and has even gone ahead to dismiss Obi's chances at the poll.





Share This