Breaking : Lagos Lawmaker Slumps, Dies At APC Presidential Campaign Flagoff In Jos

A lawmaker representing Mushin constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Sobur Olayiwola Olawale popularly known as Omitit has died

CKN News learnt that he slumped and died during the Presidential Rally Campaign of the APC which commenced today in Jos Plateau State capital

He was 58 years

More details later





Update





STATEMENT BY CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY TO SPEAKER LAGOS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY TOLANI ABATI





"Hon Abdoulsobour Olawale Olayiwola, a member of the Lagos House of Assembly is dead!

He died today, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Jos, Plateau State.

He was said to have slumped and died at Jos Airport on his way back to Lagos from the APC, Presidential Campaign.

He was 58 years old. He was representing Mushin Constituency 2, since 2015."





