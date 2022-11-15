CKN, Babajide Kolade Otitoju Charge Government on Salaries, Others

Published:

The Federal Government has been urged to do something about the disparity in salaries of Civil Servants and Public Servants.

Participants and contributors on Journalists Hangout on Sunday made this call while reacting to the issue of Jumbo Salaries payment to some Public Servants as reported by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC.

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission had revealed that the Head of some of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies earn more than the President.

Some of the agencies according to the commission are the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the Central Bank of Nigeria and Others.

Guests on the programme led by Babajide Kolade-Otitoju and the Publisher of the CKN News, Chris Kehinde-Nwandu, said it is very unhelpful and sad that some agencies head will be earning more than the President.

They asked how the Federal Government or the RMAFC as a body which fixes Salaries and allowances of Civil Servants and Public Servants should be made to come out to defend the rationale behind some of the jumbo salaries that some people in Government earn.

They wondered why Teachers, Doctors and people on essential duties like in Other parts of the world are not well paid despite being the ones training the cream of the nations’ workforce.

They added that the jumbo salaries being paid by some of these agencies is responsible for why some prominent Nigerians and those close to them will always be selective on where they want their children or wards to work in Government.

They said this is an unhealthy development that must be addressed.

They also called on Government at all levels to stop paying lip service to cutting the cost of governance.

According to them the paraphernalia of office that comes with most public office make corruption attractive to occupiers who will want to secure their future outside of public office.

