Buhari To Now Unveil Newly Redesigned Naira Notes On Wednesday

Published:

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele said President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil the redesigned naira notes on Wednesday, November 23.









Emefiele made this known during the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee monthly meeting in Abuja.









The CBN governor said the bank decided not to wait till the initial Thursday, December 15 date of unveiling the redesigned naira notes.









Emefiele explained that the early unveiling will help hasten the phasing out of the existing naira notes.









“100 days is enough for any person from any part of Nigeria to deposit his money in the bank and get his money when the new notes are released,” Emefiele said.









“For information, indeed, we are no longer waiting till December 15th to unveil and begin to release the new notes.









“By the special grace of God, tomorrow, which is the 23rd of November 2022, the President has graciously accepted to unveil the new currencies and the new currencies will be unveiled tomorrow at the Federal Executive Chamber by 10am

Share This