Buhari Flagsoff First Oil Drilling Site In Northern Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project (KIPRO) on the boundary of Bauchi and Gombe States.

Buhari performed the ground-breaking ceremony of Kolmani Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 and 810 at Kolmani field site today, November 22, two years after oil was discovered in commercial volume in the region. It would be the first oil drilling site in Northern Nigeria.

Oil was discovered in commercial volume in the region after NNPC launched a search in some Northern States in 2016.

Kolmani fields hold over a billion crude oil reserve, which could significantly raise Nigeria’s oil reserve that has not grown in 10 years.

