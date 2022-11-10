Breaking :Lady Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon From Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has disclosed that an over 30years old lady has committed suicide, jumping into lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge.
A woman in her late thirties (30s) is said to have jumped into the Lagoon from the third mainland bridge.
When the LRT arrived at the scene, an investigation revealed that a woman in her late thirties (30s) had plunged into the Lagos lagoon.
Further investigation revealed that the lady jumped into the lagoon after alighting from an Uber taxi car on the bridge.
The taxi driver claimed she was having an argument with her fiance before getting out of the car.
The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASWA, and officials from the Department of State Service (DSS) are currently on the ground working together to find the victim.
The operation is ongoing.
