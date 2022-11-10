Breaking :Lady Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon From Third Mainland Bridge

Published:

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has disclosed that an over 30years old lady has committed suicide, jumping into lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge.





A woman in her late thirties (30s) is said to have jumped into the Lagoon from the third mainland bridge.⁣

⁣

When the LRT arrived at the scene, an investigation revealed that a woman in her late thirties (30s) had plunged into the Lagos lagoon.⁣

⁣

Further investigation revealed that the lady jumped into the lagoon after alighting from an Uber taxi car on the bridge.⁣

⁣

The taxi driver claimed she was having an argument with her fiance before getting out of the car.⁣

⁣

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASWA, and officials from the Department of State Service (DSS) are currently on the ground working together to find the victim.⁣

The operation is ongoing.⁣

⁣





⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Share This