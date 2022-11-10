Breaking : IGP Orders Redeployment/ Posting Of Commissioners Of Police

Published:





In line with the Manpower Development Policy of the Force, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has ordered the posting and redeployment of eight (8) Commissioners of Police (CPs) to State Commands and Formations across the country for operational and administrative effectiveness. The newly posted/redeployed senior officers are indicated below;





i. CP GOMBE COMMAND - CP ETIM OQUA EFFIOM

ii. CP KANO COMMAND - CP MAMMAN DAUDA

iii. CP BAUCHI COMMAND - CP AMINU ALHASSAN

iv. CP CPTU STAFF COLLEGE JOS – CP BABATUNDE BABAITA ISHOLA

v. CP X-SQUAD FCID ANNEX LAGOS – CP MAMMAN UMAR SANDA, fdc

vi. CP FCID ANNEX GOMBE – CP JOHN AYUBA BABANGIDA

vii. CP SAFER HIGHWAY FHQ ABUJA – CP AKINWALE ADENIRAN

viii. CP DFA FCID ANNEX LAGOS – CP ABUBAKAR LAWAL, fdc

The IGP has assured the nation that the posting and redeployment of Senior Police Officers, which is regular in order to align with the Force’s policy on strategic human capacity deployment, will further help in driving the IGP’s policing vision targeted at improving policing services across the country.





Similarly, the Force wishes to urge members of the public to disregard false, unfounded, and misleading news being peddled that the former Commissioner of Police in charge of Kano State, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc, was redeployed from Kano on allegations of corruption. This is to re-emphasize that postings in the Force is a normal routine geared towards strengthening human capacity and knowledge diffusion for the betterment of the Force.





The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.













