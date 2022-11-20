Alibaba Visits Rivers FRSC Command, Pledges Support

Published:

As part of his efforts to boost stakeholder relationship and improve the image of the Corps, the Sector Commander hosted Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome A.K.A Ali Baba in his office of Rivers State Sector Command.





During the visit, the Sector Commander used the opportunity to enlighten the August visitor on the major efforts put in place by the Command during this Ember Months periods and beyond for FRSC in Rivers State to clear obstruction and carnages on the highways, reduction of RTC, over speeding, overloading and also public enlightenment among others.





On the other hand, the Sector Commander showered encomium and praises on Ali Baba for the great feat he had achieved in the entertainment industry both in Nigeria and across the shores of the country. While craving the indulgence of the Comedian's to partner with FRSC of Rivers to educate the populace on the need to drive safely and respect traffic rules and regulations within the required stipulated speed limits especially during the African Road Safety RTC victims Remembrance week.





Responding, Ali Baba appreciated first of all thanked the Sector Commander and his Management for the warm reception accorded him, he went ahead to appreciate his host for the good work he has being doing for FRSC given the profile of.tjenSectoe Commander read before him. He added by thanking the Corps for the good work in terms of Road Safety administration in Nigeria and promised to promote FRSC and Rivers State Sector Command both in his programs and all his media platforms. He further showed enthusiasm in assisting the Corps to achieve the aim for which it is established.





The visit was concluded by the presentation by conferring on the visitor the position of Celebrity Special Marshal of Rivers State Command by the Sector Commander to Ali Baba. The visitor visibly expressed his delight on the honor and promised to be by the side of the Command at all times. Ali Baba was accompanied by Loveth O. Ogedgbe, CEO of Orange Magazine and Wealveth Hub for Administrative Advancement Port Harcourt.





