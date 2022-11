Published:

The 2022 FIFA World Cup opened in Ďoha Qatar on Sunday with an opening ceremony featuring American actor Morgan Freeman, Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al-Muftah, Qatari singer Dana al-Fardan and several other acts

There were also acrobatic displays

The opening match was between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.

These are pictures from the ceremony









