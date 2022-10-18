What I Discussed With Peter Obi..Sheik Gumi

Published:





Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, yesterday disclosed that he discussed with the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who visited him at his residence in Kaduna.

Obi visited the Islamic scholar before proceeding to the venue of the event organised for presidential candidates by the Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum and other northern groups.

Gumi said he asked the LP presidential candidate a few questions even though they were meeting for the first time in their lives.

“He (Obi) came on a courtesy call even though I was meeting him for the first time face-to-face, and so I appreciated his visit.

“I asked him very essential questions, but I told him he didn’t have to give me straight answers right away since I knew he was on his way to Arewa House where he would explain it better to the larger society to understand.

“I asked him about his stand on restructuring because Nigeria has been going through a restructuring from 1960 to date and how he could empower an unskilled nation.

“I also asked him how he could pacify agitations from the South East, North Central, South West, and North East. Again, I told him there are foreign interests in this country that are part of the polarisation of our politics. So how is he going to tackle it?

“He also agreed with me that truly there is foreign interest in this country, and then I wished him well,” he said.

Gumi then advised all the presidential candidates to make their campaigns issue-based.

He cautioned them against utterances that could further polarise the country.





Share This