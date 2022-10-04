We Have Not Released List Of National Honorees...FG

Published:

The purported list of nominees for national honours being circulated by some online media organisations is fake, according to the Federal Government.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and 436 other names surfaced online over the weekend.

Also on the list are presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, and the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The investiture is billed to hold on 11 October at the State House in Abuja.

However, in a statement, the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Julie Jacobs, said it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, but that the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public.

The statement read, “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has been drawn to a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

“While it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on 11th October, 2022, the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public. The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the list in circulation as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake

