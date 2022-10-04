Two Nigerians Bag 40yrs Imprisonment For Armed Robbery In Ghana

Published:





Two Nigerians, Bright Okwara and Ferdinand Obi, have been sentenced to 40 years imprisonment with hard labour for armed robbery in the Central Region of Ghana.





His Lordship Ebenezer Osei of the Kasoa Ofaakor Circuit Court handed them the sentence on Monday, October 3, after they were found guilty of robbing a mobile money vendor in broad daylight on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.





The convicts, who reportedly committed that crime after the victim had withdrawn the money from a bank at Kasoa, are said to have carted away a total of GH¢11,800





The two Nigerians were on motorbikes, monitoring the activities of the victim after he withdrew the money from the bank, the court heard.





According to Detective Sargent Addai Boamah, the suspects followed the victim from Kasoa New Market to Market Junction, where they robbed him.





He said though the suspects succeeded in robbing the victim, he chased them with his motorbike and crushed them, leading to their arrest.

