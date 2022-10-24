US Alert :We Are Aware Of Terrorists Threat In Abuja ...DHQ

Published:

The Defence Headquarters has allayed the fears of residents in the FCT on attack

Speaking on Sunday, the Director, Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, said the intelligence community was aware and had put mechanism in place.

He said, “This is not for the press, though the UK and the US embassies have raised the alert.

Before it filtered to the embassies, the intelligence community have been on top of the situation.

“The press covering it however, would only alarm and inflame the situation. It would serve no purpose unless it would stoke fear in the minds of Abuja residents.

“So, without any violent act of terrorism, the terrorists would have yet achieved their objective, because the primary objective of terrorism is to instill fear."

