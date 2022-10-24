Tinubu Attacks Atiku , Says I Won't Rule Nigeria From Dubai

Published:

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that he will devote 100 per cent of his time and energy in the service of Nigeria and the people.

Tinubu, at an interactive session with members of the Tijjaniyyah sect in Kano yesterday, said he won’t be a part-time president who would share his time between living in Dubai and Nigeria, adding that he would concentrate on confronting and surmounting Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

Tinubu made allusion to Atiku’s frequent visits and stay in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAEs), telling the clerics that unlike the PDP candidate, he would be totally dedicated to his duties if elected.

He described Atiku as a “divider”, making reference to the PDP candidate’s comment at an interactive session with a group of Northern political leaders under the aegis of the Arewa Joint Committee at the Arewa House in Kaduna recently.

Atiku had while answering a question on why Northerners should vote for him said, “What the average Northerner needs is somebody who is from the North and also understands that part of the country and has been able to build bridges across the country. This is what the Northerner needs; he doesn’t need a Yoruba or Igbo candidate.”

Tinubu said, “Among all of us running, we are three now left. Isn’t it? One just failed the most important part of the examination. Are you a unifier or a divider? He said, ‘I am from the North.’ You are a divider!”

The former Governor of Lagos State also claimed that PDP spent $16bn on electricity in its 16 years it ruled but failed to address the situation of epileptic power supply.

He said, “I am reminding you that you don’t need a party which has served 16 years and forgot that electricity is the only driver of industrialisation and wealth of every nation.

“They spent $16bn and we are still paying for estimated meters and billing. No more!

“I promise to give you 100 not 50, even Dubai, they are talking about only 50. So you will have it better from me than in Dubai.”

Meanwhile, the APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, said, “Peter Obi calls Lagos home, not Ekwulobia or Awka, because Asiwaju has provided the template that made Lagos the most peaceful. Lagos State now has the fifth largest economy in Africa.”

On Atiku, he said, “He (Tinubu) will not divide 50 per cent of his time in Dubai and 50 per cent in Nigeria.”

Earlier on Saturday, Tinubu promised party members that he would change the reward system when elected president in 2023, appealing to them not to relent in their support for the party.

He also told the business community that he would provide enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Tinubu, who has been in Kano since Saturday and is expected to leave today, met with party members, political groups, religious and traditional leaders and other interest groups during his stay.





