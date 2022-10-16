Tweeps Knock Aisha Yesufu For Demanding Peter Obi's Plans To End Police Brutality

Published:

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu, has come under fire after she asked how the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, plans to combat police brutality in Nigeria if elected in 2023.





A tweep, Rinu Oduala, had asked, “How does Mr Peter Obi intend to tackle police brutality?”





Responding, Yesufu said, “Peter Obi #PeterObi MUST provide the answer on how he is going to tackle police brutality. No ifs or buts about it!”





Reacting to her comment on police brutality which is now trending on Twitter, are tweeps who think she shouldn’t have asked that question.





Daniel Regha said, “Police brutality is an issue everyone running for political office needs to address, but Obi has spoken about this both on live TV & on social media; So it's quite disappointing that Aisha Yesufu who's supposed to be unifying Obidients is now caus!ng c¤nfusion. Activist indeed.”





Morris Monye said, “If Arise TV invited Aisha and asked her what is Peter Obi’s thoughts on police brutality, will she say 'I don’t know' or 'Rufai, wait let me go and ask him again' even though he has tweeted about it time and time again, I thought she said she has him on speed dial."





Recalling that Aisha Yesufu is on the campaign list of the Labour Party candidate, Nkem said, "Rinu and Aisha Yesufu saying PO must answer questions about police brutality (which he has already answered repeatedly) is ridiculous. #AishaYesufu is even on Peter Obi's campaign list. If you do not believe in his ability to tackle these issues what convinced you to support him?"





Promise said, “Which one is ‘MUST’? As a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, you should be addressing Rinu’s question pending when Peter Obi answers her again, even though he has spoken on the issue of police brutality repeatedly. You are now a team member, not a fan or supporter.”

