Reality TV Star, Mercy Eke, Denies Relationship With Businessman Accused Of Killing Wife

Published:





Winner of the season four Big Brother Naija show, Mercy Eke, has denied being romantically involved with a Lagos auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD, whose wife, Bimbo, died on Saturday.





Eke, who denied the claim said that she had only business to do with Ogbonna and shared the receipt and videos of a luxury car she bought from him, which she had to return.





She said, “My name has been tarnished for the longest time, this is the first and last time I’m going to address this. The reason I’m addressing this blatant lie is because of the late wife Mrs Bimbo.





“These are evidences (sic) and receipts showing that I have nothing other than business transactions with IVD!!!”





Late Bimbo had died of injuries sustained at her home earlier in the week.





Share This