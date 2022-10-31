Tinubu’s Visit:Gov Makinde Supports Whatever You're Doing.....Oyo Deputy Governor

Published:

The deputy governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal, has said that his principal, Governor Seyi Makinde, is in support of the stance of Yoruba elders in the build up to the 2023 election.





He said this on Sunday, during the visit of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, to elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and elders of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere in Akure, Ondo State.





Lawal, who represented Makinde, while addressing the gathering said in Yoruba, “Since he (Makinde) became governor, he doesn’t joke with Yoruba matters. There is no time that father would call him that he would fail to respond. There is no time that when our father is having an event either under the umbrella of Afenifere or other group in Yoruba land that Engineer Makinde would not support.





“We are not of the same party but we are of the same tribe. The message he gave me is this. ‘Yoruba land, whatever it is you are doing, he is support.’”





During this meeting, Pa Fasoranti had placed his hands on Tinubu’s head and prayed for him.

