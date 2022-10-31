Kidnapped Former UI Deputy VC Regains Freedom

Published:

Former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Adigun Agbaje, who was kidnapped on Friday has reportedly been released.

According to report, Prof. Agbaje and two students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, were reportedly released after spending two days in kidnappers’ den.

The two MAPOLY students identified as Olayemi Adejare and Oluwatobi Orekoya, and the professor were picked up near Sat Guru Maharaji Garden, at the Ibadan end of the Lagos- Ibadan expressway.

The abductors contacted the families of their victims, and demanded N50 million for the release of Agbaje, while N10 million each was demanded for the two students.

It was however, gathered that students and other kidnapped victims were released on Sunday evening after ransom was paid.

It was gathered that N2.2 million was paid to secure the release of Orekoya and her friend identified as Aminat Taiwo.

Unconfirmed reports revealed that Adejare and the professor also paid an undisclosed amount of money before they were released.

