Tinubu Denies Death Rumours , Rides Bicycle To Prove Fitness

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has stated that he is strong and healthy while dismissing the rumour that he is dead.

The former governor of Lagos State, in a tweet on Sunday, also dismissed claims that he had withdrawn from the presidential race.

The tweet was accompanied by a video showing him working out on a fitness bike.

He wrote, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.





“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am ready to serve Nigerians from Day One.”





Concerns had been raised about Tinubu’s whereabouts after he failed to turn up for the peace accord signed by presidential candidates last week.





