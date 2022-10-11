Three Brothers Arrested For Robbery In Ogun.

Published:





Three brothers have been arrested for robbery in the Ijebu Ode area of Ogun State.





Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, identifying the suspects as Hammed Jagbojagbo, Idris Jagbojagbo, Tobi Jagbojagbo and Tosin Ogundeko.





The fourth person however is their friend. It was gathered that their arrest followed a report lodged by Ijebu Ode residents that some gunmen robbed a lottery agent of N90,000 in the Odi Olowo area of the town.





According to the police spokesman, the robbery suspects also snatched a Bajaj motorcycle but a police patrol team chased after them and arrested Ogundeko.





He stated that the suspects confessed further that they were all based in Epe but chose Ijebu-Ode as their area of operation.





Items recovered from the suspected robbers include one cut-to-size locally-made gun and one Bajaj motorcycle.





Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.





The police commissioner also directed a massive manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang.

