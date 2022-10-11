Nigerian Singer Harrysong Arrested At Airport

Published:





Famous musician Harrysong (Harrison Tare Okiri) has been arrested by the police in Lagos

He stated this on this post on social media

“I got arrested as I landed in Lagos my phone has been seized, and they won’t allow me to communicate with my people.”





Harrysong was picked up by the police on Tuesday morning, October 11th, 2022 at the airport in Lagos on his arrival in Nigeria.





Harrysong had before now accused music executive, Soso Soberekon of sending people to kill him.

