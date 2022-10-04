Police Parades Man For Breaking Into Church And Stealing Offerings

Published:

The Ekiti State Police Command has paraded a 32-Year-old man, Akindele Opeyemi Olufemi, who was arrested at a "Stop and Search Point" by men of the Safer Highways of the Command.





The suspect was on a Motorcycle and had a bag on him when he was stopped for a search. He initially rebuffed all attempts to Search his bag but was later overpowered by the Police.





After a thorough search, different denominations of Nigerian currency were found in his possession. When interrogated, he could not give a clear explanation as to how he got the money.





Police investigations later revealed that he stole the money from the Christ Apostolic Church, Camp Ground in Ikeji, Ara-Ikeji, Osun State.





He confessed to the commission of the crime, as he said he served in the Church for Two years as a Security guard and resigned earlier this year, so he went back to the Camp Ground in the guise of a "Personal all night Prayer" and made way to the Church offering Vault and carted away the Money.





The Money when counted was Six hundred Thousand, One hundred and Fifteen naira (600,115 Naira)





The police said the suspect will be charged to court, alongside other criminals who were apprehended by the State Police Command

