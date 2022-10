Published:

The President, Muhammadu Buhari has become a great grandfather for the first time.

The president’s first great grandchild was born by his granddaughter, Aisha Mukhtar who married Khalid Wambai in 2021.

Mukhtar is the daughter of Buhari’s second daughter, Hajiya Fatima, who was born during his first marriage to Safinatu.





