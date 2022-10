Published:

These are pictures coming out of Uyo Akwa Ibom State as the PDP flags off its Presidential Campaign today

Governor Udom Emmanuel the Chief host and Chairman of the Campaign Council is in charge of proceedings

Various PDP governors including governor Diri of Bayelsa, Okowa of Delta, Aminu Tambuwal, Godwin Obaseki of Delta as well as Atiku Abubakar the Presidential flag bearer of the party are on ground





Share This