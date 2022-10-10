Eid-el-Maulud: Gov. Ugwuanyi Salutes Muslims

Published:

As Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Maulud to commemorate the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of peace, love, unity, patience, tolerance and perseverance reflective of the cherished virtues exemplified by the Prophet.





In his goodwill message, Gov. Ugwuanyi conveyed the felicitations of the government and the good people of Enugu State to the Muslim faithful.





The governor, who beseeched God to shower His endless blessings on Muslims and all Nigerians, stressed that the significance of the occasion is compelling and germane to the promotion and sustainability of the core values of the nation’s founding fathers, to wit: progress, unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.





Gov. Ugwuanyi, therefore, enjoined the Muslim faithful to devote the occasion to praying for a peaceful and successful conduct of the 2023 general election in the country.





“May this milestone celebration bring us all the peace, hope and fulfillment our country needs to forge ahead,” the governor said while wishing all Muslims a pleasant celebration and Nigerians a happy holiday.

Share This