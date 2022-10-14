PDP Gov Candidate Pays Late Bamise’s 500k Mortuary Bill

Published:

The Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor, has given over N500, 000 to the family for the mortuary bill of late Miss Bamishe Ayanwola





CKN News reported that Adediran, after a meeting of his representative and the deceased’s family members at the Liberty House, Ikeja, said he was touched by the family’s pain.





The family was said to have commended Adediran, saying he had been in contact with Bamise’s parents since the incident happened.

The family had recently raised an alarmed over the mortuary bill of the young lady allegedly raped and killed by a BRT Bus driver who is currently on trial

