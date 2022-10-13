Breaking: Court Of Appeal Discharge And Acquits Nnamdi Kanu

Published:

The Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has won his appeal against the Federal Government over his arrest and deportation from Kenya to Nigeria.

The Court of Appeal held that the FG is in breach of extradition treaty and laws.

The Court further held that the Federal High Court breached Kanu’s Fundamental Human Right.

The Court further held that Proceeding against Kanu in the Federal High Court is tainted with illegality.

The court found that Kanu was abducted from Kenya and Illegally transported to Nigeria.

