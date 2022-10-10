More Revelations On How Pastor's Wife, 2 Children And Two Sisters Died In Enugu

Published:

Wife of an Anglican cleric was discovered dead with her two children and two sisters at Amutenyi village in Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The victims were found d€ad in two separate rooms inside their apartment on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022.





The victims are; Mrs. Chinyere Odoh, her two children: Udochukwu Odoh ‘f’ aged 7 and Chukwuemeka Odoh ‘m’ aged 4 as well as her two sisters, Martina Ezeme and Ngozi Ezeme.





It was gathered that concerned neighbours, who noticed their unusual absence, raised the alarm as the woman’s husband, Rev. Adolphus Odoh, was said not to be at home.

Odoh, a teacher in Community Secondary School (CSS), Ehandiagu, Nsukka LGA, is resident in Obollo Afor, where he was posted as a pastor in an Anglican Church.

A villager said it was when the husband returned home that he and neighbours broke the door to discover that the entire family had d!ed.

"The family is from Ehandiagu in Nsukka L.G.A but based in Obollo Afor. We learnt that the man returned in the morning and found his house still locked inside. He knocked and called out, nothing. He also called his wife’s phone number, it was ringing inside without response," the villager narrated.

“He called his neighbours who told him to break open the door. It was after that they found the lifeless bodies. All five were already dead. "

"The two are the man’s only children while the other two deceased are sisters to the wife. One of them was taken for autopsy while the rest have been deposited in the mortuary."





Another source said: “It was early morning Saturday when the husband of the deceased Rev. Adolphus Odoh came back from where he passed a night and discovered that their doors were still locked and his wife, two children and two relatives of the wife were nowhere to be found.

"He looked for them around the neighborhood but they were nowhere to be found. After looking around, they decided to break the doors only to discover that the five persons were still inside the room but were stone dead.”

Share This