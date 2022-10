Published:

Operatives of the National Dr#g Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 27-year-old female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 849.5kgs.





The suspect, identified as Peace Ayuba, was arrested on Friday, October 7, in Kakau Gonin Gora area of Kaduna State.





Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, announced the arrest in a statement released on Sunday, October 9.

