Misconduct:Lagos Judicial Service Commission Terminates Appointments Of Two Magistrates

The Lagos State Judicial Service Commission has terminated the appointments of Magistrates Oluwatoyin Gwendolyn Oghre and Humenu Olajuwon Amos as members of the State Judiciary for misconduct.





A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Olubukola Salami said the termination of appointments was the culmination of the investigation initiated over allegations of misconduct leveled against both persons in line with the disciplinary process and the need to protect the integrity of the Judiciary.

In her words: “The Commission hereby informs members of the public that the appointments of Magistrate Oluwatoyin Gwendolyn Oghre and Magistrate Humenu Olajuwon Amos have been terminated as members of the Lagos State Judiciary with effect from Tuesday, 11th October, 2022 and Wednesday, 12th October, 2022, respectfully for acts of misconduct”.





According to her, “the Lagos State Judicial Service Commission will continue to uphold the sanctity of the judiciary based on honesty, dedication and integrity in line with its statutory duties.”





Mrs Salami also emphasised that those saddled with the tasks of adjudicating cases must be above board and ready to demonstrate and discharge their duties accordingly.





The Permanent Secretary warned the general public to desist from dealing with the affected Officials in any official capacity as Magistrates and officers of the Lagos State Judiciary.

