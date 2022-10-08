Man Resurfaces To Claim Being Father Of Trending "Obedient Baby"

Published:

A man who claimed to be the father of trending little obidient baby Suceess has resurfaced





It would be recalled that Success mother claimed she didn't know the whereabouts of her baby's father





Well , this young man in a trending video viewed by CKN NEWS asked people to beg Success's mum to forgive and take him back.That he wants to marry her now ( not because of her money )





According to him , when the lady took in , he gave her N6,000 to abort the baby , but when she refused , he sent her away from his house with the pregnancy





He didn't know what happened to her thereafter





When she saw the trending video of Success recently , he knew it was his baby





NB : The guy is the one in the picture , while Success is seen being lifted up by her admirers Chris Kehinde Nwandu

