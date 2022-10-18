Man Dies During Marathon Sex In Lagos Hotel, Girl Absconds

Published:

Police operatives from Adeniyi Adele Divisional Headquarters on Lagos Island of Lagos State have begun manhunt for a lady, who escaped after her sex partner died during romp with her in a popular hotel.





The incident happened at Crown Inn Hotel, Adeniji Adele area of the state, after a male guest lodged in the hotel with the lady for a short time service.





According to the management of the hotel, the lovers came to the hotel and ordered for drinks and locked themselves inside the room making love.





However, after one hour, the lady came out from the room and pretended that she was going to buy something outside the hotel unknown to the management that the lady was escaping in the guise that she was going to purchase something across the road.





The ugly incident got exposed after the time that they booked had expired and one of the workers on duty decided to find out why they did not want to respect the time. When the worker knocked at the door, there was no response.





When the door was opened, the worker saw the lifeless body of the victim on top of bed n@ked. So, it dawned on them that the lady deceived them and escaped.





The matter was report to the Police, who came to the scene, took photographs and evacuated the body to a public m0rgue for autopsy report over the death.





The identity of the deceased and the lady was not disclosed yet by the Police as the investigation is ongoing to find out the cause of the death.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased may have died during s3x and that was why the lady ran away because the hotel management told the Police that they did not hear any scuffle or shout and did not suspect any foul play until they opened the door.





This was confirmed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer,mSP Benjamin Hundeyin, who stated that the Police have commenced investigation into the matter and no arrest has been made.





”Yes, it is true, a male guest, who checked in with a lady in the hotel room died. The lady disappeared, leaving the dead man without traces. There was no mark or injury on the deceased. We have stepped up manhunt for the lady. We rely on CCTV camera for easy tracing. I hope the hotel will have CCTV camera. Anyone with useful information about the lady should contact the nearest Police station” he said.





