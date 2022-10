Published:

The 2022 Ballon d'Or is awarded to Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema.





The 34-year-old scored key goals to help Los Blancos win La Liga and the Champions League last season.





Two Africans in the top five as Karim Benzema scoops his first-ever 🏆#BallonDor:





🇫🇷 Karim Benzema

🇸🇳 Sadio Mané

🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski

🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah

