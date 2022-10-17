Labour Party Senatorial Candidate, Linus Okorie Allegedly Kidnapped In Ebonyi State

Published:

Former House of Representatives member and Labour Party Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South in the 2023 general elections, Hon. Linus Abaa Okorie, has been allegedly kidnapped by Ebubeagu operatives in Ebonyi State.





According to a statement on Sunday, signed by Dr. David Ogbonna, for Linus Okorie CaringHeart Foundation, the Senatorial candidate was severely tortured to a near-death situation, made naked and pictures of him taken by his abductors.





The statement reads: “Hon. Linus Abaa Okorie was kidnapped early this morning on his way to his house in Abakaliki by gunmen known to be men of Ebubeagu Security outfit allegedly sent by Onicha Local Government Chairman.





“The available information confirms that he’d been severely tortured to a near-death situation, made naked and pictures of him taken by his abductors.





“The information available as at this moment confirms that their end-point motive is to torture him to death and dump his body at Ebonyi river.





“His phones are currently with the team commander of his abductors.





“A professional tracking done on his lines reviewed “Okoja Road, near Police Headquarters”, as his current location. The second line showed “Ebun-Nwana, Edda.





“We’re believing that his abductors may have kept his half-dead body at old Government house where the previous actions of the indicted militia group usually take place.





“It’s also alleged that from tomorrow, and days ahead, all Hon. Linus boys and supporters will be hunted down and made to face similar situation.





“We call on the security agencies to swing into action and unravel this situation, get Hon. Linus out and alive from his abductors and bring the perpetrators of this evil to face the wrath of the law.





“We, emplore our supporters, CaringHeart members, and friends of Hon. Linus not to give into unlawful acts but allow the security men do their professional jobs.”

