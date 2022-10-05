Judgement Against Oyetola Shows APC Does Not Have Candidates For 2023 Elections..Atiku Spokesman

Published:

A spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, has reacted to the nullification of the nomination of Governor Isiaka Oyetola and his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, as candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun State governorship election.

Last week, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, nullified the nominations of Oyetola and his deputy while delivering judgment in the suit filed by the PDP.

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/468/2022, has former Acting Chairman of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and four others as defendants.

Justice Nwite in his judgement held that the nomination of Oyetola and his deputy, was unlawful and unconstitutional because Buni, who submitted their names to INEC, violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Reacting, Bwala in a tweet on Tuesday said this means that the APC does not have candidates in all the governorship, national and state assemblies in the country.





“Going by the decision of the high court that disqualified Gov. Oyetola on the grounds that the APC National Chairman who then acted didn’t qualify to act in that capacity, it means APC DOES NOT HAVE CANDIDATES IN ALL THE GOVERNORSHIP, NATIONAL AND STATE ASSEMBLIES IN THE COUNTRY,” he tweeted

Share This