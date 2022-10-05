Ethiopian Embassy Bans Visa On Arrival For Nigerians

Published:

The Ethiopian embassy has reportedly suspended visas on arrival for Nigerians with immediate effect.





Ethiopian Airlines, in a memo sent to travel partners on Tuesday, October 4, said passengers are to obtain their Visa at the Ethiopian embassy in Abuja before embarking on any trip to the country, DailyTrust reports.





According to the report, the airlines said, “Please be informed that effective immediate No More Visa on Arrival for Nigerian citizens.





Passengers are to obtain their visa at the Ethiopian Embassy in Abuja before traveling.





Please note that: Passengers transiting overnight in Addis Ababa are not affected by the ban. E.g. passengers having layover in Addis to travel the next morning to Zanzibar, Seycheles, Lusaka, Lilongwe, Harare, Cape Town, etc are not affected by the ban and do not need transit visa for their trips.”

