Gov Wike Demands N5m Caution Fee From Political Parties To Hold Rally In Rivers State

Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor, has signed a new Executive Order.





He signed Executive Order 21 to prohibit the use of public schools for political parties without approval from the Ministry of Education.





Wike said applicants would also deposit the sum of N5million caution fees in case attendees destroy facilities in the schools.





He also said the application for approval must be submitted at least two weeks before the date of the campaign.





Wike stressed that a local council chairman had the right to stop any rally if approval was not sought.





He also warned that the state government would not allow political parties and their supporters to disturb the peace in the state, as the campaigns begin.





The Rivers State leader advised candidates for next year’s election to be committed, peaceful, and responsible in their conduct as required by law.





He threatened that any head of school that connived with political parties to hold rallies without approval by the state government would be dealt with.





Governor Wike reiterated his stance against the use of hotels and other leisure spots as meeting points by hoodlums and cultists ahead of the 2023 elections.

