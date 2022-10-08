Fuji Act K1 Bags National Honour ( MON )

Published:





Still basking in the euphoria of his 50th year on stage celebration, King of Fuji Misic Wasiu Olasunkanmi Marshal who is popularly known as K1 D' Ultimate has been honoured by the Federal Government, with the prestigious national honour of Member of the order of the Niger, (MON).





The news was conveyed to the Fuji King in a letter signed by Senator George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs and delivered to the super star artiste on Saturday, October 8, 2022.





The letter reads in part: "I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Mohammadu Buhari GCFR, has approved the conferment of an award to you in the rank of “Member of the order of Niger", (MON).





The investiture ceremony is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja on Tuesday the 12th of October 2022.





K1, who is also the Mayegun of Yorubaland was born on 3 March 1957. He has the credit of making Fuji music to be accepted across board since he started many years ago with his brand that was simply known as Talazo Fuji.

K1 discovered his interest in music when he was 8. His parents initially opposed the idea but he continued to pursue his passion and by the time he was 15, he had won various local musical competitions. He later became member of Ayinde Barrister's band, the Supreme Fuji Commanders from 1975 to 1978 after previously serving under him as instrument packer.





He also adopted the name of Ayinde into his name after seeking the permission and blessing of his then master Ayinde Barrister. He released his first album titled 'Iba' with the special track 'Abode Mecca' in 1980, and thereafter, his most successful album Talazo '84 in 1984. He has won many titles and several music awards.





K1 has so many hits to his credit that include Iba, Esi Oro, Igbalaye, Talazo System, Talazo '84, Ise L'Ogun Ise, Ijo olomo, Talazo Disco 85, Elo-Sora pomposity, Ori, Tiwa Dayo, Erin Goke, Baby Je Kajo, Talazo In London, Aiyé and Sun - Splash.





Other albums have hits like Fuji Headline, My Dear Mother ,Fuji Rapping, Achievement, Jo Fun Mi, American Tips, Fuji Collections, The Ultimate, Consolidation, Reflection, Legacy, Faze 2 Global Tour ' History, Fuji Fusion, New Era, Faze 3, Message, Statement, New Lagos , Gourd, Big Deal, Flavour, Tribute To My Mentor, Instinct and Fuji Ep Let Music Flow.

Kunle Rasheed

Media Aide to K1 D' Ultimate

