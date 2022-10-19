Gen Alkali's Murder: Court Declares Principal Suspect Wanted

Published:

The state High Court Jos has revoked the bail for the principal suspect in the murder of the late General Idris Alkali.

The principal suspect, Stephen Shuwang, was conspicuously absent in court as prosecuting witness who took his statement was meant to present his witnesses.

Stephen Chuwang is the first among the 23 suspects standing trial for a five-count charge over the killing of Gen Idris Alkali in Jos in October 2018.

The absence of the first suspect attracted the eagle eye of the prosecuting counsel Simon Mom Esq who immediately raised an objection.

The prosecuting counsel argued that in a case of culpable homicide, witnesses cannot be taken in the absence of the principal suspect in court.

He also stressed that no excuse has been given for the absence of the first suspect.

He argued further that the absence of the first suspect is an attempt to delay proceedings and frustrate his trial and should not be taken lightly by the court.

Mom, therefore, asked the court to revoke the bail granted to the principal suspect as his absence in court amounted to an abuse of the bail conditions

Counsel to the defendants opposed the objections of the prosecuting counsel, saying the court can go ahead to take witnesses in the absence of the first suspect since the remaining suspects are all in court.

Ruling on the objection and counter-objection, presiding judge, Justice Aroun Ashom upheld the objection of the prosecuting counsel, saying it is abnormal to take witnesses in the absence of the first suspect, especially when the reason for such absence was not known to the court.

Justice Ashom said, “The court is in agreement with the prosecuting counsel and the bail granted the first suspect, Stephen Shuwang, is hereby revoked”.

He thereafter adjourned the case to the 6th and 15th of December 2022 and the wanted suspect to be brought to court unfailingly.

